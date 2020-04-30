30-year-old man arrested for misbehaving with doctor in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a doctor on duty at the Bari community health centre (CHC) here on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sudhansu Satapathy of Alipur village.

According to the complaint filed by the doctor Jyoti Choudhury with Bari police, he was treating a patient at the OPD when Satapathy, who happens to a medicine representative, misbehaved him without any provocation on Saturday.

When the security personnel deployed at the CHC came to his rescue, Satapathy also assaulted him.