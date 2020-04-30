70 migrant labourers sent home from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration on Wednesday sent back 70 migrant labourers to their native villages in Nuapada district.

At least 158 migrants including their children were engaged at a brick kiln in Tirtol block. Of them, 70 migrants from Nuapada district were sent back to their native places in the first phase. Two passenger buses were hired for the purpose.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Kumud Ranjan Das said the district administration is sending back migrants in a phased manner and the remaining workers from Nuapada who are stranded in the district, will return in a day or two.