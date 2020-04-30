After Mukti Mandapa, Chhatisha Nijog, now Daitapatis plead Odisha government to conduct Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

PURI: After Mukti Mandapa religious scholars and servitors of Chhatisha Nijog urged the State Government to hold Rath Yatra, members of the Daitapati Nijog made similar suggestions on Wednesday.

The Nijog in a letter to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the annual fete of the Holy Trinity should be celebrated on June 23 in adherence to the Covid-10 norms and without participation of devotees.

President of the Nijog Durga Dasmohapatra said lockdown would have ended by June and the State Government should make all arrangements for organising the festival with participation of a few servitors and police personnel.

He said Rath Yatra was conducted in the past even during several calamities and epidemics.

“Since the State Government has been able to control spread of the virus, it should hold the annual festival of the Holy Trinity which is two months away”, Dasmohapatra said. He warned that not holding the Rath Yatra would be detrimental to the society as it may bring several calamities.