COVID-19 lockdown: Odisha villagers stop intruders along West Bengal border

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rajkishore Das gets himself ready by seven in the evening along with 11 others as he has to guard the barricades put up along the perimeter of his village Kasia bordering West Bengal to prevent entry of people coming in from the neighbouring West Bengal.

As Das remains busy with paddy harvesting during the day, he patrols the border route during the night. Despite the hardship, he and his associates took up the cudgels to secure the village from coming in contact with people who would use village roads to get in from Bengal.

A big bamboo fence was erected after a group of residents from Belabarania village of West Medinipur district damaged the temporary barricade put up by the panchayat.

As returnees from West Bengal continued to fuel the Covid-19 cases in Odisha, residents of more than 30 border villages in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts have taken the burden off the police and become vigil against those entering from Bengal. They also convince people and ensure that they stay indoors during the lockdown.

“We have not only been patrolling the connecting roads but also banned entry of vendors from Bengal. We are not even purchasing milk from them. We do not know how long we have to suffer but we are strictly adhering to the restrictions,” said Das.

The residents of Khairda in Balasore district too have put up barricades on two border roads connecting Nilapura and Bilmadhai villages of Bengal. While barricades are guarded by homeguards till late evening, villagers take over patrol during the night.

“Though two roads have been closed, there are three other routes through which people from the neighbouring State are coming in on bikes and cycles. Opposing the barricade, a group of residents from Bilmadhia had gheraoed a house in our jurisdiction a couple of days back. It was resolved in a meeting between the two villages,” said Umakanta Pradhan, sarpanch of Kamarda.

For residents of Analia and its nearby villages, people from Bagbrajakishore and Dangiripatna continue to pose threat as vegetable and street vendors from these areas throng the weekly haats. Though fences have been erected on roads, they come in through walking paths.

Police have erected barricades and barriers on 57 roads connecting West Bengal and deployed armed force to keep a vigil along the border routes round the clock to ensure that there is no movement of vehicles through the routes.