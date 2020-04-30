Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Deogarh in COVID-19 zone after people with travel history to Bengal test positive

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The coronavirus pandemic is spreading its tentacles to newer districts of Odisha with Jharsuguda, Keonjhar and Deogarh districts reporting their first Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday.

The patients, an 18-year-old girl who had recently come to Brajrajnagar at Jharsuguda, a 60-year-old man of Panchapalli in Keonjhar and a 34-year-old man of Basudevpur in Deogarh district had travelled from West Bengal and were asymptomatic.

Collector of Jharsuguda, Saroj Kumar Samal said the girl is a resident of Kolkata and had come to Jharsuguda to attend last rites of her brother.

The girl’s brother was a driver in Brajrajnagar. He died a few days back in an accident and his sister and four other family members had come here in an SUV on April 23 evening.

They had put up at the brother’s house at Budhijam colony.

When the local administration came to know about their travel details, they were put under home quarantine.

On April 24, their swab samples were collected and sent for test and sample of the girl was found positive on Tuesday.

Her contact tracing is on. She has been admitted to Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela.

Samal said 10 persons had taken part in the cremation of the patient’s brother and it is being ascertained if they were family members or local residents. After the tracing is complete, containment zone will be notified, he added.

Similarly, after the 60-year-old man of Panchapalli in Keonjhar was detected coronavirus positive, the Keonjhar administration notified the panchayat under Anandpur block as containment zone. Eleven other villages under the block were declared buffer zone.

Keonjhar Collector Ashish Thakre said the patient had returned to Nuagaon village under Panchapalli panchayat from West Bengal in a four-wheeler on March 29 along with seven others.

When the administration received information, all the eight persons were brought to an institutional quarantine facility at Anandpur. They were asymptomatic and their swab samples were sent for examination.

As the patient had stayed with nine of his family members at his house at Nuagaon village under Ghasipura police limits, health and administrative officials were sent to the containment zone to check health status of people and enforce shutdown.

The patient worked as a daily labourer in Badabazaar area at Kolkata, CDMO Dr Ashok Dash said. He has been shifted to Ashwini Hospital at Cuttack.

At Deogarh district, the Basudevpur village under Tileibeni block was sealed on Wednesday after the coronavirus positive case came to fore.

The man was working as a driver in the neighbouring state and had returned to his village recently. He had been registered on April 27 after villagers reported the administration about his travel history.

Subsequently, his swab samples were sent for test to RMRC at Bhubaneswar and found positive. He has been shifted to Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela.The Deogarh administration has sealed entry and exit points of the village and restricted movement of people.