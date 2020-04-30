STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha doctor couple extends helping hand to nomads in COVID-19 lockdown distress

Gynaecologist Susmita Dash and her anaesthetist husband Rajesh Tripathy who run a private nursing home in Bargarh town, decided to help them with ration, medicines and other essentials.

Published: 30th April 2020 08:02 AM

Dr Susmita Dash distributing formula milk powder to women

Dr Susmita Dash distributing formula milk powder to women (Photo | EPS)

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

BARGARH : A doctor couple of Bargarh town is playing Good Samaritan to homeless nomads in Bargarh town.At least 100-odd nomads are stranded in Bargarh town and adjoining areas now without food, accommodation and money.

Moved by their plight, gynaecologist Susmita Dash and her anaesthetist husband Rajesh Tripathy who run a private nursing home in Bargarh town, decided to help them with ration, medicines and other essentials.

After the first phase lockdown was imposed on March 24, the couple had gone to distribute ration to 70 nomads who had put up at Badtikra, a hamlet of Nagenpali village located on the outskirts of Bargarh town. Seeing seven infants there, Susmita checked the children and their mothers’ health condition.

On realising that both the mothers and children are hungry and malnourished, the couple decided to give protein powder, calcium and iron tablets to the mothers and formula powder for infants.

Going around the town, they also found 50 nomads and their children living under similar distressing conditions at Bargarh railway station road and Bhatli road.

The couple is currently, providing them free treatment, medicines and infant formula milk to them. 

But that is not all that the doctors are doing to help people in distress.

Susmita and Rajesh are also extending financial aid to voluntary organisations that are providing food to stranded migrant workers in and around Bargarh town during the lockdown. The couple said they are ready to provide free treatment and medicines to any needy person. 

