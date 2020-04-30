STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha moves to bring back students from Kota

The Government designated two IPS officers Sarthak Sarangi and Awinash Kumar to facilitate their safe return.

Sources said as many as 975 students have registered themselves with the Kota administration to return to the State in the first phase.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota are being brought back home by the State Government. A bus carrying the first students’ group started on Wednesday.

The move comes a day after TNIE published how Odisha students have remained stranded due to the lockdown. 

“The State Government is coordinating with its Rajasthan counterpart for this purpose. While students will have to make arrangements for travel, Collectors of the districts they belong to will coordinate with Kota Collector to get permits issued,” said an official.

Four more buses will start on Thursday. Odisha students in Kota, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities have been drawing attention of the Government for their return.

Two days back, an Odisha student stranded in Kota had urged the Government to take measures to rescue them.

“From safety and security to food, we have been facing all kind of issues and are drained physically and emotionally as we were not prepared for this situation,” she stated.  

