Revival plans for MSMEs in Odisha proposed 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With MSME units in the State bearing the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Odisha Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (OYEA) has proposed a slew of measures to the State Government for revival of the sector.

Association president Mihir Kumar Kanungo has recommended the Government not to make the companies laws stringent during this period and allow transportation services in 40 km radius of an industrial area for movement of employees.

He said raw material and spare part depots should be allowed to open immediately with social distancing measures as their supply is essential for manufacturing units.

Credits should be provided with low interest rates, while banks should be considerate in giving loans to the industries keeping in view the factors such as flow of liquidity, absorption and unemployment.

The reduction of lending rates by the RBI also needs to be immediately passed on to the borrowers, he added.

The association has proposed that wage of employees working in the unit be borne by ESI from March till normalcy is restored, while electricity monthly fixed charges be waived off for at least six months or till the situation improves.

It suggested that Input Tax Credit of GST should be credited back to the filers’ accounts while relaxation under amnesty scheme ‘Vivad se Viswas’ should be given for at least six months.

The OSCI should help the MSMEs in procurement of raw materials and help ease out its supply without asking for bank guarantee, said general secretary Suhail Sajjad Shariff.

TiE Bhubaneswar seeks aid for startups

Members of TiE Bhubaneswar, a non-profit venture devoted to entrepreneurs, have sought financial aid for all startups in the State for at least a year to sustain this crisis. They demanded that the registered startups should be provided Rs 20,000 every month for a year from April.

It also sought waiver of rental and electricity charges for six months and interest free soft loans upto Rs 15 lakh for two years with equity convertible option. “All outstanding Government payments to startups should be released by May 1 and provisions should be made for 30 per cent preferential purchase from startups on all Government procurement,” it stated.