Three new districts in Odisha report coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Corona virus spread to three more districts in Odisha on Wednesday with seven persons, including six with recent travel history to West Bengal, testing positive for the infection. The State tally stood at 125 as of Wednesday night. The number of affected districts has now gone up from 11 to 14 with Keonjhar, Deogarh and Jharsuguda being the new entrants. Three new cases have been reported from Balasore and one each from Khurda and the above districts on the day.

Keonjhar recorded its first positive case after a 60-year-old man from Panchapalli area, who had recently returned from Bengal, was diagnosed with the disease.

A 34-year-old man of Basudevpur area is the first confirmed Covid case in Deogarh district and an 18-year-old woman from Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district. Both had also returned from WB.

Balasore added three more cases as three men, aged 44, 61 and 63, tested positive after their return from Kolkata. They were asymptomatic and quarantined. Their samples were tested in view of their travel history. With the fresh cases, the number of total Covid patients in the coastal district has swelled to 19. Two other north Odisha districts Bhadrak and Jajpur have also registered 19 cases each.

The other most affected district is Sundargarh with 10 cases. However, despite the late surge in cases, Odisha continues to be in a better place as its first 100 cases were reported in 41 days while states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka recorded their first 100 cases in nine, 15, 17, 20 21 and 23 days respectively. Meanwhile, there has been a substantial increase in testing rate across the State. While 1,518 tests were conducted between March 30 and April 5, 14,939 tests were carried out during the period from April 21 to 27.

“Odisha is conducting 666 tests per million population against the national average of 452. The rate of positivity at 0.44 per cent (pc) is the one of the lowest while it is 8.4 pc in Delhi, 7.7 pc in MP, 7.1 pc in Maharashtra and 6.7 pc in Gujarat. The national average is 4.3 pc,” Director of NHM Shalini Pandit said. Of the 125 positive cases, 85 are active and undergoing treatment. However, barring six, no other persons require hospitalisation as they are asymptomatic. In fact, 82 pc of the cases in the State have not developed any symptom. “Since those who appear to be healthy from outside could also be infected, people should not be complacent and have to be more responsible once the lockdown norms are relaxed,” Pandit emphasised.