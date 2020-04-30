STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With people’s help, Odisha can create history: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sought the cooperation of people in keeping the coronavirus outbreak in check, as the coming few days would be “extremely crucial” in view of the large influx of natives from affected-parts of the country.

In a video message, Naveen said, many people will return to Odisha from the most coronainfected states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

This will present a big challenge before the State. “When people will return from outside the State, the number of corona positive persons will increase. But the situation can be controlled if you fully cooperate with the Government,” he urged. The Chief Minister said Odisha had already handled two challenges by successfully managing foreign returnees and those who returned from Nizammuddin.

“Presently, we are facing our third challenge, which is to take care of our brothers and sisters who have returned from West Bengal,” he said. Naveen said of the 122 Covid-19 patients in the State, 50 are from West Bengal. With people’s cooperation, the situation has been handled well and is under control, he stated. He, however, warned that laxity on the part of even 10 per cent of people will lead to escalation of the situation by 100 per cent because of the return of a large number of stranded migrant workers in the coming days. He requested all to assist the State Government in ensuring that all returnees are registered and placed under quarantine.

“This will ensure that the returnees and their families remain healthy, as also our villages and our society. A little bit of carelessness and negligence might put everybody in danger. This is a matter of life and death,” he said. “Odisha’s situation is much better than other states. If we follow the instructions and fully cooperate with Government, then Odisha will create history in controlling corona,” he asserted.

