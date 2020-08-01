3-day online theatre fest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Koraput-based theatre group Nandanik will organise a three-day online theatre festival from Saturday.

The festival will be organised as part of the 6th Foundation Day celebration of the theatre group. Eminent danseuse Sonal Mansingh will deliver the foundation day lecture on ‘Abhivyakti and Abhinaya’.

Seminars on ‘Theatre and Literature’ and ‘Theatre: Classical vs Folk’ will also be conducted online. To encourage budding young theatre artistes of the region, Nandanik will confer Asim Basu Award on Himanshu Ranjan Mohanty of Kotpad.

A number of dramas including Nayeeka (Odia), Dhruvaswamini (Hindi), Sujaner Golpo (Bangla), Teray (Marathi) and Bali (Telugu) will be streamed online during the festival.