STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Body of 90-year-old seer recovered from well

The body of a 90-year-old seer was recovered from a well on the premises of Kirarama Mahima Ashram in Sarandamal panchayat within Banharpali police limits here on Friday.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The body of a 90-year-old seer was recovered from a well on the premises of Kirarama Mahima Ashram in Sarandamal panchayat within Banharpali police limits here on Friday.

The seer was identified as Baba Chandramani Das. Chandramani was staying in the ashram near Kirarama village since 1999. Local villagers used to visit the ashram regularly and looked after the nonagenarian seer. However, he was missing from the ashram since the last one week.

On Thursday, villagers informed local police about the missing seer following which officer-in-charge of Bandhbahal outpost Ashok Das visited the ashram for preliminary enquiry. The next day, some villagers spotted the seer’s footwear near the Ashram well.

On being informed, Banharpali IIC Prasant Meher and Das reached the spot and launched a search near the well. The seer’s body was later found inside the well. The body was retrieved by Lakhanpur fire personnel and sent for postmortem. Police registered an unnatural death case and have started investigation into the matter.

Truck owners displeased over coal transport
Jharsuguda: Members of Bandhbahal Maa Samleswari Truck Owners’ on Friday expressed displeasure over less coal transport through trucks in MCL’s Ib Valley, Lakhanpur and Orient mines. For the last so many years, nearly 30 per cent of coal from the mines was transported through trucks to local industries. Now, the MCL authorities are transporting maximum coal through railways, which has affected the livelihood of thousands of truck owners, said an association member. “If no steps are taken to address our grievances, truck owners will take to the streets,” he warned. Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Samal said a decision will be taken in this regard soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp