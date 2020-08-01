Body of 90-year-old seer recovered from well

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The body of a 90-year-old seer was recovered from a well on the premises of Kirarama Mahima Ashram in Sarandamal panchayat within Banharpali police limits here on Friday.

The seer was identified as Baba Chandramani Das. Chandramani was staying in the ashram near Kirarama village since 1999. Local villagers used to visit the ashram regularly and looked after the nonagenarian seer. However, he was missing from the ashram since the last one week.

On Thursday, villagers informed local police about the missing seer following which officer-in-charge of Bandhbahal outpost Ashok Das visited the ashram for preliminary enquiry. The next day, some villagers spotted the seer’s footwear near the Ashram well.

On being informed, Banharpali IIC Prasant Meher and Das reached the spot and launched a search near the well. The seer’s body was later found inside the well. The body was retrieved by Lakhanpur fire personnel and sent for postmortem. Police registered an unnatural death case and have started investigation into the matter.

Truck owners displeased over coal transport

Jharsuguda: Members of Bandhbahal Maa Samleswari Truck Owners’ on Friday expressed displeasure over less coal transport through trucks in MCL’s Ib Valley, Lakhanpur and Orient mines. For the last so many years, nearly 30 per cent of coal from the mines was transported through trucks to local industries. Now, the MCL authorities are transporting maximum coal through railways, which has affected the livelihood of thousands of truck owners, said an association member. “If no steps are taken to address our grievances, truck owners will take to the streets,” he warned. Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Samal said a decision will be taken in this regard soon.