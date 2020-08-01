STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Record spike in Koraput, MCH OPDs shut down

Koraput district reported its biggest single-day spike of 80 Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Published: 01st August 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen stop commuters on Jeypore main road during the ongoing two-day shutdown in Koraput district on Friday I PARESH RATH

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Koraput district reported its biggest single-day spike of 80 Covid-19 cases on Friday.Of the new cases, 17 were in quarantine while 63 are local contacts. Three health workers and five police personnel have also been infected. Jeypore town reported the highest 30 cases followed by Koraput municipality (16), Jeypore block (7), Sunabeda (5) and Narayanpatana (4). While Borrigumma, Koraput block and Pottangi reported three cases each, two each were found in Bandhugaon, Boipariguda and Laxmipur. Kotpad, Lamataput and Nandapur reported one case each.

In view of the surge in positive cases, the administration enforced two-day shutdown in the district on the day.Meanwhile, all OPDs of SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput were closed after detection of two positive cases on its premises on Thursday. The MCH authorities convened a meeting with the district Collector on the day and declared the facility closed.

It was decided that only emergency cases will be treated at the MCH. Only one attendant would be allowed for each emergency patient in the hospital.Besides, general and paediatric causality, isolation ward and labour room will function as usual. The MCH staff have been strictly directed not to leave their place of duty.Police have been deployed on the MCH campus to enforce shutdown guidelines strictly.Sources said nearly 2,000 patients of Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Kotpad, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri have visited the MCH for treatment in the last few days.

On the other hand, the footfall of patients at Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) has decreased drastically after seven health staff tested positive. The patient turnout at the OPD has been below 100 since the last couple of days. Earlier,  more than 500 patients used to visit the OPD daily.Sources said the patients have shifted to tele-medicine services and are now availing treatment by phone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koraput COVID-19 Odisha coronavirus Coronavirus
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp