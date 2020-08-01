STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Covid-positive woman leaves Sishu Bhawan with child’s body

IIC of Lalbag police station Asutosh Mishra said police have started tracking the parents who are suspected to have left for Bhubaneswar in an autorickshaw.

Published: 01st August 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

The body of a 65-year-old man being shifted to mortuary in Kakinada on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

A dead bodybeing shifted to mortuary (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Parents of an infant who died of Covid-19 at Sishu Bhawan here on Friday left the hospital with body of the child, putting the administration in a tight spot.Hospital authorities have filed a complaint at the Lalbag police station and police are trying to trace them.

Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Saroj Satapathy said, a woman hailing from Nuagan under Dhauli police limits in Khurda reached the casualty ward of the hospital with her ailing 1.7-month infant at about 11.45 am for treatment. The infant was brought in a critical condition and doctors tried to revive him but he succumbed. She was apparently accompanied by her husband and another person. As per the protocol, the mother and child underwent antigen test and both were found infected by coronavirus.

“Going by the government guidelines, we reported the matter to Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for providing vehicle for safe disposal of the infant’s body. While the staff were busy in preparing documents for release of the body and shifting his mother to isolation ward, the parents left  with the body from the casualty in a clandestine manner,” Satapathy said. Health workers found the parents missing from casualty at about 3.30 pm.

IIC of Lalbag police station Asutosh Mishra said police have started tracking the parents who are suspected to have left for Bhubaneswar in an autorickshaw.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp