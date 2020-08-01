Odisha DGP concern for infected policemen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay on Friday instructed the senior officers to regularly monitor health of the personnel getting infected by Covid-19 in the line of duty.

In a meeting with IGs, DIGs, SPs, Twin City DCPs, Cuttack and Rourkela Railway SPs via video conferencing, Abhay asked the officers to stay in touch with the infected personnel and encourage them.

Abhay directed them to strictly follow the State Government’s guidelines when a personnel tests positive for coronavirus. He also asked the officers to set up Covid care centres and Covid care homes in the districts with high case load.

DGP directed them to implement all the necessary precautions while making arrests, bringing accused on remand and during their questioning in custody.