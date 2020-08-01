Jagatsinghpur Collector made nominee of Rs 14 lakh savings

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Setting an example, a couple of Jagatsinghpur municipality have appointed the district Collector as nominee of their savings of Rs 14 lakh with an aim to give back to the society.

Social activist and lawyer Basudev (66) of Sipi Mukundpur village said he has two fixed deposit accounts of Rs 12 lakh, his own, and Rs 2 lakh in name of his wife Bidyutprava in the local bank. “We have decided to donate the amount for use in public welfare and hence, made the Collector the nominee of the fixed deposits,” he said.

Basudev said the Covid-19 pandemic made him take the decision. “The society is under the threat of coronavirus. I don’t know when the virus may claim my life. Before this happens, I wanted to make sure that my life savings are donated for the cause of the society,” he informed.

Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said he was surprised after coming to know of the couple’s decision. “Their philanthropic act will definitely inspire others,” he added.