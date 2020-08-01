STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kendrapara: Seven of family including two infants set afire, one dies

Sources said some unidentified miscreants set the family on fire by pouring petrol/kerosene through a pipe inserted from the window and then throwing a lit match stick inside.

Fire

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a shocking incident, seven members of a family including two infants were set on fire by unidentified miscreants when they were sleeping in their house in Giranda village within Marsaghai police limits here on Thursday night. One of the victims succumbed to burn injuries on Friday.

He was identified as Gitanjali Barik. Gitanjali’s husband Tukuna Barik (60), sons Sibaprasad (29) and Satyabrata (25), daughter-in-law Subhasmita (26) sustained serious burn injuries. Sibaprasad’s 12-day-old son and Satyabrata’s 10-month-old son also suffered burns.

In the morning, villagers with the help of fire personnel entered the house by breaking the door and rescued the family members. They were rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara but later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB) at Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.
While Gitanjali succumbed to her injuries, others are battling for life at SCBMCH.  

Sources said police are clueless about the culprits who are involved in the crime. “A case has been registered and we have formed a team to nab the perpetrators,” said Marsaghai IIC Kalandi Behera.

