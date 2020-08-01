Labour crunch continues to plague real estate

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Infrastructure and real estate sector in Odisha continues to suffer as most of the construction workers are yet to return to the project sites due to the Covid restrictions imposed in various districts.

Shutdown and lockdowns apart, movement of workers across districts has been restricted. Any movement comes with strict quarantine measures at the project sites hindering the construction development process.

Most of the construction workers, especially engaged in ceiling, marble flooring and civil works, are from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh and constitute a seizable number.

Most of them who had returned after lockdown in March and April are yet to return. Besides, restriction on intra-district movement has also affected the progress of the projects.

“At least one lakh workers are required at present to expedite work of the ongoing projects in real estate sector. All we now have is less than 25 per cent of the required manpower. There are projects where workforce has remained less than 10 per cent,” Chairman of Confederation of Real Estate Developer’s Association of India (CREDAI) DS Tripathy said.

Just when workers had started returning, an extended lockdown was imposed in the State from July 16. As the caseload started rising and more restrictions were imposed in hotspot areas including Bhubaneswar, the government allowed construction work in sites with in-situ workers. Tripathy, however, said that situation remains as it is since many project sites don’t have the facility.

General Secretary of Association for Odisha Real-estate Developers (AFORD) Nishit Ranjan Nanda agrees. “The in-situ work culture is yet to be encouraged in Odisha. In most of the projects, the building layout plan is prepared for the entire land, leaving no space for accommodation of workers,” he said. Besides, Nanda said all labourers and workers don’t stay at project sites so the government has to ensure their free movement.

Besides, though construction work in different sectors, including in real estate, has been allowed, movement to the site is often prevented due to lack of proper communication at the lower-level leading to their harassment. “We are hopeful that the government will take necessary measures to address this issue during Unlock 3,” Tripathy said. Nanda said the issue, if not addressed, would delay projects further which in turn may escalate the costs and burden the project developers. With unlocking starting from Monday onwards, things are expected to improve.