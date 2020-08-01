STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen launches Odisha Agni-Shama Seva

As many as eight services would be available to the public through online mode.

Published: 01st August 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the Odisha Agni-Shama Seva online portal for issuance of fire safety certificates to different categories of buildings through online mode.

As many as eight services would be available to the public through online mode. He asked the Fire Service Department to include all other services by October 2 this year.

“I am delighted to launch Odisha Agni-Shama Seva Online Portal today for issuance of fire safety certificates to different categories of buildings on online process. This will enhance efficiency, improve transparency and help provide timely services without actual human interaction,” the Chief Minister said while launching the portal.

Naveen said fire service is a priority area of the Government under 5T Initiatives that aim at bringing transformation in governance through parameters of technology, teamwork, transparency and time.He appreciated the massive restoration work undertaken by the Odisha Fire Services personnel in West Bengal during Super Cyclone Amphan in May, 2020 amid fear of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Your humane gesture was again distinctly evident when the personnel volunteered to donate plasma for the treatment of critical Covid patents.,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Agni-Shama Seva
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp