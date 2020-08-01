Naveen launches Odisha Agni-Shama Seva

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the Odisha Agni-Shama Seva online portal for issuance of fire safety certificates to different categories of buildings through online mode.

As many as eight services would be available to the public through online mode. He asked the Fire Service Department to include all other services by October 2 this year.

“I am delighted to launch Odisha Agni-Shama Seva Online Portal today for issuance of fire safety certificates to different categories of buildings on online process. This will enhance efficiency, improve transparency and help provide timely services without actual human interaction,” the Chief Minister said while launching the portal.

Naveen said fire service is a priority area of the Government under 5T Initiatives that aim at bringing transformation in governance through parameters of technology, teamwork, transparency and time.He appreciated the massive restoration work undertaken by the Odisha Fire Services personnel in West Bengal during Super Cyclone Amphan in May, 2020 amid fear of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Your humane gesture was again distinctly evident when the personnel volunteered to donate plasma for the treatment of critical Covid patents.,” he said.