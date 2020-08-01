Western Odisha gets its first plasma bank

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The first plasma bank of western Odisha became operational at the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) on Friday.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the facility through video-conferencing. The occasion was marked by plasma donation by three Covid-19 survivors. Another 100 cured patients have also volunteered to donate plasma for treatment of critical Covid-19 cases. The plasma bank is funded by the District Mineral Foundation of Sundargarh.

Naveen said, “The world and Odisha are fighting the global pandemic Covid-19 and it is plasma therapy that has brought a ray of hope for countless patients and their families. It is an effective medical procedure in so many cases.”

The CM further said it is matter of joy to inaugurate the State’s third plasma therapy facility at IGH, Rourkela in western Odisha.The plasma bank at IGH is the third such facility in the State. Naveen informed that similar banks will be set up at Berhampur and Burla.

Meanwhile, as many as 75 positive cases were detected in Sundargarh on Friday taking the tally to 1,373 in the district. Of the total Covid-19 cases, 826 have recovered and 536 are active. The district has so far reported 11 Covid-related deaths.