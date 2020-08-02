Kalahandi man released from illegal confinement

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday ordered release of a person, who was languishing at Dharamgarh sub-jail in Kalahandi district despite having served the sentence, and fixed August 17 date to decide compensation for his illegal confinement. Sibaram Das of Ghantiguda village under Ampani police limits in the district was put in jail to serve a sentence which he had already completed and released after over seven years ago.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife Chandra Das, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Debabrata Dash said, “The Deputy Registrar (Judicial) is informed to communicate the order of release of the husband of the petitioner in connection with SC No.106/29 of 2002 in the Court of Assistant Sessions Judge, Dharamgarh to the Superintendent, Dharamgarh Sub-jail, Kalahandi immediately if his detention is not required in any other case.” According to the petition, Sibaram was arrested as one of the accused in a dacoity case on July 7, 2003.

The Court of Assistant Sessions Judge, Dharamgarh convicted him and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment in the case on February 15, 2007. He was released on December 22, 2012 following his acquittal in another case in which he was facing trial. Apart from serving the seven-year sentence, he remained in jail custody for over nine years.

But on the strength of a conviction warrant, he was arrested and recommitted by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Dharamgarh to jail custody on February 20, 2020 to serve out his sentence in the case which he had already served. The warrant was issued to regularise the case record related to Sibaram when it was found that his case record had not been updated. Sibaram was released from the jail on Friday night following the HC order. Advocate BS Rayaguru argued her case.