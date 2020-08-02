STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen inaugurates two more Covid hospitals at Berhampur

The CM said after Unlock-1, lakhs of people living outside the State returned to Ganjam, especially from hotspot areas.

Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker SN Patro, Berhampur MP CS Sahu and others unveiling plaque of the Covid hospital on Saturday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Ganjam district is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic very well and there is a downward trend in positivity rate. Inaugurating two more Covid hospitals with ICU facility at Berhampur through video conference, the Chief Minister said more than 85 per cent of rural Ganjam is in green zone and the recovery rate of the district is much higher than the national average.

The hospitals with 150-bed strength and 24 ICU beds each with ventilators will provide critical care for patients from the district, he said and added that this will definitely strengthen the fight against Covid in Ganjam. He also appreciated the work of Covid warriors in the district. The CM said after Unlock-1, lakhs of people living outside the State returned to Ganjam, especially from hotspot areas.

“However, thanks to the dedication and sacrifice of our Covid warriors, cooperation and support from people of Ganjam, the district is fighting the pandemic very well,” he said. Stating that the Government will put all-out efforts to protect lives of the citizens and fight this pandemic, he said recently plasma therapy also started.

In the absence of vaccine or treatment, the only way to effectively fight this pandemic is through using mask, following social distance norms and other Government regulations, he added. The Chief Minister announced that the Government will leave no stone unturned in fighting this pandemic and saving the lives of people. “My sincere appeal to everyone, please don’t come out if not required and completely avoid crowded places, and don’t allow complacency to cloud our judgement,” he said.

