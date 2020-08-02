Plasma donation: Youth’s timely action saves patient’s life

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: A young social worker’s prompt action in arranging plasma has helped save a Covid-19 patient’s life. When Prakash Paswan (27) learned about the fast detriorating condition of a 47-year-old patient at the Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital on July 28, he immediately swung into action.

He along with two volunteers headed to Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital at about 1.30 am and returned the same day to ensure that the patient is given plasma therapy at the earliest. “The patient was successfully administered plasma on July 29 morning and is recuperating well. I am so thankful, his life has been saved,” said Prakash.

Prakash Paswan (R) with a friend

The patient’s relative Bibek Saraf (22) from Bargarh district said the doctors had suggested plasma therapy as a last resort. He was already on ventilator support but was slipping fast. Bibek said the patient, an industrial labourer, was staying alone in Rourkela. He contacted Prakash through a local NGO as there was no one to help the latter. “I am grateful that Prakash came to our rescue. Even if he is a stranger to us, his selfless act saved the life of a loved one today,” he said.

Prakash, a BJD worker, is known for his commitment to go the extra mile to help the needy. He arranged the plasma with the help of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das. As the Covid pandemic has struck the lives of the poor, Prakash has emerged a saviour for many in these tough times.

In May when a poor couple and their seven-year-old daughter had taken shelter under a tree at the court complex after being driven out by their landlord, Prakash with help of his friend Sonu shifted them to a house at Sheetalnagar. The family is still staying there. Prakash also arranged night shelter for a stranded poor migrant woman and her baby before sending them to Khunti, Jharkhand on May 26. He has also facilitated return of about 40 migrants stranded at Jhirpani to Bolangir during the lockdown.