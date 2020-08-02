STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two doctors held for assaulting scribe

Two Government doctors and six employees of a private nursing home here were arrested on Saturday for assaulting a journalist and police personnel.

Dr Sibashish Sahoo and Dr Debashish Sahoo being taken to court after their arrest in Kendrapara on Sunday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two Government doctors and six employees of a private nursing home here were arrested on Saturday for assaulting a journalist and police personnel. Web journalist Sunil Mohapatra was abused and assaulted by all the accused while he was clicking photos of patients and their relatives who had gathered in front of Durga nursing home in the town violating social distancing norms on Friday.

The nursing home is run by Dr Sibashish Sahoo and Dr Debashish Sahoo. While Sibashish is a paediatrician at the district headquarters hospital, his brother Debashish is an orthopaedic surgeon at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. They along with six other staff of the nursing home also assaulted police personnel, who rushed to the spot after Sunil filed an FIR against them.

A sub-inspector of Kendrapara police station Somyranjan Jali sustained critical injuries in the attack. The accused were booked under sections 341, 323, 294, 506, 307, 379, 147, 149, 332, 333 and 34 of IPC. They were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected, said Kendrapara IIC Jyotiranjan Samantray.

Irked over the incident, the doctors and staff of the district headquarters hospital staged an agitation for two hours demanding the immediate arrest of Mohapatra and the policemen, who they claimed manhandled the doctors and staff of the nursing home. They called off their agitation after Collector Samarth Verma reached the spot to pacify them. General secretary of the district unit of Odisha Medical Service Association (OMSA) Dr Sanjit Sethi said, “We will wait for 24 hours and if police fail to take any action against the journalist and the police personnel, then we will resort to an intensified agitation.” Verma said discussions are on with the doctors to resolve the issue.

