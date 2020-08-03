Allow officials for college verification: Odisha DHSE

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has asked the Collectors to lift movement restrictions for its officials to verify junior colleges ahead of the commencement of Plus II admission for 2020-21 academic session.

Around six to seven officials of the directorate will visit 20 districts for spot verification of the higher secondary schools/junior colleges to inspect steps taken by the educational institutions for the fulfilment of the conditions of recognition.

DHSE Director Brundaban Behera said the spot visit is essential prior to commencement of the admission process as the findings will be presented before the High Power Committee to impose admission restrictions on the defaulting educational institutions.

Sources said a meeting of the Committee will be held in August the second week after which the admission process for Plus II will begin. The DHSE officials will inspect 67 higher secondary schools in Angul, Balasore, Khurda, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Balangir, Cuttack, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Puri, Jajpur, Sambalpur, and Subarnapur.

Meanwhile, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the verification of answer sheets of Plus II exams will continue unaffected. “We have sought permission from the Government for smooth movement of teachers engaged in evaluation exercise,” Dash said. He said the results of Plus II Science and Commerce are expected to be published by August third week, while the results of Arts and vocational streams are likely to be announced by August-end.