BJD MLAs seek Railway Minister clarification on passenger traffic

BJD MLAs Sashi Bhusan Behera, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Dhruba Charan Sahu were present at the media conference.

BJD MLAs Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sashi Bhusan Behera and Dhruba Sahu addressing media on Sunday I Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MLAs from Kendrapara on Sunday demanded commencement of passenger train services on the Haridaspur-Paradip railway line again and wanted the authorities to let the people of the district know when a decision in this regard will be taken.

Goods trains have started running on the route from July 31, but the people of the district had expected that the railway line will be opened to passenger traffic. “Flagging off goods train on the line was not a trial run. Railway authorities should clarify as to when will passenger trains run on the track,” the BJD MLAs said at a media conference here.

The legislators referred to a letter written by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard. Besides, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had also requested the Railway Minister to inaugurate running of passenger trains on the route in the presence of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

However, the decision to run only goods trains on the route has raised questions, they said and added that it is natural for such a move to be opposed.Earlier, the MLAs had met the general manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) over the matter and submitted a letter addressed to the Railway Minister containing the demand. The general manager of ECoR said during the meeting that no decision to open the route to passenger traffic has been taken, the MLAs said.

Running of passenger trains on the railway line is a dream of Kendrapara people for which the State Government had extended all cooperation for its completion, they added.

