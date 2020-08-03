STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No cheer for Rakhi makers this year amid COVID-19

Making Rakhis is a seasonal business due to which a large number of youths are not willing to continue the work.

A woman makes rakhis for healthcare workers at her home | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Coronavirus has taken the sheen off Raksha Bandhan this year.  The spread of the virus and the lockdown have not only affected the festivities but also the business for around 100 Rakhi makers of Badahat, Chatarapatana, Ichhapur, Kamakhandi, Bharatpur and other villages. The rakhi makers supply their products to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and other parts of the State.

A Rakhi seller in Kendrapara town

“We used to receive huge orders from Rakhi sellers during this time of the year. However, the response has been poor this year,” said Santosh Maharana of Chatarapatana.Sahadev Moharana of Bharatpur village said owing to Covid-19, few people are looking forward to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Monday and this has affected the business of artisans engaged in making Rakhis in the district.

Apart from making Rakhis, the artisans also make kites for Makar Sankranti, paper boats for Kartika Purnima and other sundry items throughout the year. However, this year has been different for them as due to dip in demand, the Rakhis are being sold at throwaway prices.

Making Rakhis is a seasonal business due to which a large number of youths are not willing to continue the work.“People also tie the sacred thread to the horns of cattle and for them we had made special Rakhis. But they too are in no mood to celebrate the festival this year,” said Ratnakar Jena of Chatarapatna.

Last year, the artisans were trained by Odisha Livelihood Mission on making Rakhis from golden grass. The bio-degradable product was a hit in the market. However, there are few takers for such Rakhis this year.

