Odisha reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eleven more Covid-19 patients, including four women, died in Odisha taking the death toll to 236. The deceased included four from the worst-hit Ganjam, three from Khurda and one each from Sundargarh, Jajpur, Kalahandi and Gajapati.

With this, the number of Covid fatalities rose to 103 in Ganjam, 28 in Khurda, 11 each in Cuttack and Gajapati, 10 in Sundargarh, seven in Rayagada, three each in Nayagarh, Puri and Balasore.

As per the Health department, the death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 197 as the rest 39 patients, who tested positive for the virus, succumbed to other underlying diseases.

Spike in coronavirus continued unabated as the State reported 1,434 new cases from 29 districts raising the total number of cases to 34,913. As many as 14,608 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. On the day, 681 patients from 27 districts recovered. After 21,955 recoveries, 12,722 active cases are now under treatment.

As plasma therapy has shown encouraging results in Odisha, the Government has appealed potential Covid survivors to donate plasma. They have been urged to call +91-7978660532 or e-mail at cpt.scb.odisha@gmail.com for further assistance.