STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

As plasma therapy has shown encouraging results in Odisha, the Government has appealed potential Covid survivors to donate plasma.

Published: 03rd August 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

To ensure that treatment is not denied to patients brought in for urgent medical care, the very protocol for hospitals needs to be viewed through an educated lens. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eleven more Covid-19 patients, including four women, died in Odisha taking the death toll to 236. The deceased included four from the worst-hit Ganjam, three from Khurda and one each from Sundargarh, Jajpur, Kalahandi and Gajapati.

With this, the number of Covid fatalities rose to 103 in Ganjam, 28 in Khurda, 11 each in Cuttack and Gajapati, 10 in Sundargarh, seven in Rayagada, three each in Nayagarh, Puri and Balasore.
As per the Health department, the death toll due to Covid-19 stands at 197 as the rest 39 patients, who tested positive for the virus, succumbed to other underlying diseases.  

Spike in coronavirus continued unabated as the State reported 1,434 new cases from 29 districts raising the total number of cases to 34,913. As many as 14,608 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. On the day, 681 patients from 27 districts recovered. After 21,955 recoveries, 12,722 active cases are now under treatment.

As plasma therapy has shown encouraging results in Odisha, the Government has appealed potential Covid survivors to donate plasma. They have been urged to call +91-7978660532 or e-mail at cpt.scb.odisha@gmail.com for further assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases covid 19 coronavirus
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp