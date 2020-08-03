Odisha tuition teacher tests COVID-19 positive, 20 kids and parents quarantined

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Panic gripped many parents of Nuagaon panchayat under Naugaon block after a teacher of the local private school tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The teacher was reportedly conducting tuition classes until recently in violation of the State Covid-19 guidelines.

The 35-year-old teacher of the local Saraswati Shisu Mandir was taking classes at his home as the school was closed due to the pandemic. Besides, he used to visit the homes of many students in different villages under the block to take classes. Sources said at least 20 students and their parents have come in contact with the infected teacher. He developed a fever and cold last week following which health workers collected his swab sample on July 30. The report came positive on the day.

Nuagaon sarpanch Amina Swain said, the teacher conducted tuition classes and visited the homes of several students in Mathasahi, Ganai, Gopalpur, Gandhian, Balishai, Nailikula, Bahaliashai of Naugaon and Gajrajpur panchayats. “Health workers have sanitized the houses of the teacher and students. Besides, 20 children and their family members have been advised to stay in quarantine for 14 days. The health condition of these students is being closely monitored,” she informed.

Similarly, panic spread among patients of the Atharbanki community health center (CHC) in Paradip after a laboratory technician tested positive on the day. The district administration shut down the CHC for 48 hours. The hospital’s laboratory has been closed for 72 hours and the CHC premises have been sanitized.

On the day, 13 Covid-19 cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 739 in the district. Of the new cases, three each were reported from Naugaon, Biridi, and Balikuda blocks, two from Paradip and one each from Erasama and Raghunathpur. All the infected persons were staying in isolation centers.

Of the total positive cases in the district, 583 have recovered and 154 are active.