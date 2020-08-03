STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

On COVID-19 duty, Ayush doctors of Odisha fight for equal pay

They demand restructuring of cadre, enhancement of retirement age

Published: 03rd August 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Resentment is brewing among Ayush doctors deployed in Covid duties allegedly due to indifferent attitude of the State Government towards the physicians in terms of their salary, perks, job security and other benefits provided to MBBS doctors engaged for same work.

Although the Ayush doctors have been engaged in management of Covid Care Homes set up at panchayat level and treating mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients kept in isolation in Covid Care Centres (CCCs) like the MBBS doctors, they are not being treated at par.

As many as 4,014 Ayush doctors have been engaged in Covid duties across the State and 300 among them are on duty in the worst-hit Ganjam district. Of the 4,014 physicians, around 1000 ayurvedic and homeopathic doctors are regular appointees and the rest are on contract. So far, 12 Ayush practitioners have tested positive for Covid-19.  

Drawing strong exception to the state of affairs, the Government Ayurvedic Physicians’ Association has demanded restructuring of cadre, enhancement of retirement age to 65 years, upgradation of service status from Group B to A, equal salary for equal work and regularisation of jobs of doctors on contract.

Association general secretary Dr Chittaranjan Behera said as per Government provisions, at least 30 per cent of promotion avenue should be taken into account during the promotion of medical officers. “Surprisingly, barring only 15 posts, there are no such posts in the Ayush Directorate that require promotional postings,” he pointed out and demanded creation of posts of additional, joint and deputy directors.

While an OAS officer is being appointed as Director instead of a senior doctor, there has been no cadre restructuring since inception. The association members alleged that though Ayush doctors across the country are appointed as Group A officers, Odisha is the only exception as the physicians join as Group B officers and retire in the same rank.

Of the sanctioned 690 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers, while 130 are lying vacant and at least 60 more are to retire next year, there will be huge vacancy if the retirement age is not enhanced. Recently, the Government has enhanced the retirement age of Odisha Health and Medical Service cadre. The association has appealed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Health Minister Naba Kishore Das to examine their demands sympathetically and initiate appropriate steps at the earliest. 

Puri admin seeks 30 more Ayush doctors
Puri administration has urged the Government for engagement of additional Ayush medical officers for smooth management of Covid Care Centres in the district. At present, nine CCCs having 912 beds are functional in the district with the existing Ayush medical officers appointed under NHM scheme and nine from the Ayush Directorate. In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra, Puri Collector Balwant Singh has requested to appoint 30 more Ayush doctors as the administration is finding it difficult to run the centres due to shortage of staff after increase in number of beds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Ayush doctors equal pay ODI coronavirus
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp