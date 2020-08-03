On COVID-19 duty, Ayush doctors of Odisha fight for equal pay

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Resentment is brewing among Ayush doctors deployed in Covid duties allegedly due to indifferent attitude of the State Government towards the physicians in terms of their salary, perks, job security and other benefits provided to MBBS doctors engaged for same work.

Although the Ayush doctors have been engaged in management of Covid Care Homes set up at panchayat level and treating mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients kept in isolation in Covid Care Centres (CCCs) like the MBBS doctors, they are not being treated at par.

As many as 4,014 Ayush doctors have been engaged in Covid duties across the State and 300 among them are on duty in the worst-hit Ganjam district. Of the 4,014 physicians, around 1000 ayurvedic and homeopathic doctors are regular appointees and the rest are on contract. So far, 12 Ayush practitioners have tested positive for Covid-19.

Drawing strong exception to the state of affairs, the Government Ayurvedic Physicians’ Association has demanded restructuring of cadre, enhancement of retirement age to 65 years, upgradation of service status from Group B to A, equal salary for equal work and regularisation of jobs of doctors on contract.

Association general secretary Dr Chittaranjan Behera said as per Government provisions, at least 30 per cent of promotion avenue should be taken into account during the promotion of medical officers. “Surprisingly, barring only 15 posts, there are no such posts in the Ayush Directorate that require promotional postings,” he pointed out and demanded creation of posts of additional, joint and deputy directors.

While an OAS officer is being appointed as Director instead of a senior doctor, there has been no cadre restructuring since inception. The association members alleged that though Ayush doctors across the country are appointed as Group A officers, Odisha is the only exception as the physicians join as Group B officers and retire in the same rank.

Of the sanctioned 690 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers, while 130 are lying vacant and at least 60 more are to retire next year, there will be huge vacancy if the retirement age is not enhanced. Recently, the Government has enhanced the retirement age of Odisha Health and Medical Service cadre. The association has appealed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Health Minister Naba Kishore Das to examine their demands sympathetically and initiate appropriate steps at the earliest.

Puri admin seeks 30 more Ayush doctors

Puri administration has urged the Government for engagement of additional Ayush medical officers for smooth management of Covid Care Centres in the district. At present, nine CCCs having 912 beds are functional in the district with the existing Ayush medical officers appointed under NHM scheme and nine from the Ayush Directorate. In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra, Puri Collector Balwant Singh has requested to appoint 30 more Ayush doctors as the administration is finding it difficult to run the centres due to shortage of staff after increase in number of beds.