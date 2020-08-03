STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rakhi rush in Berhampur as COVID-19 surge continues

Ganjam reports 320 positive cases, four more deaths in last 24 hours

Published: 03rd August 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

People crowd a makeshift Rakhi stall in Berhampur on Sunday

People crowd a makeshift Rakhi stall in Berhampur on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Though Ganjam district continues to reel under mounting coronavirus cases and deaths, people of Berhampur seem to have learnt no lesson from the pandemic. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, hundreds were seen thronging makeshift Rakhi stalls in Berhampur defying social distancing norm on Sunday.

The maximum crowd was witnessed at stalls at Annapurna Bazaar, Bada Bazaar, Bijipur, Hillpatana and Engineering School Road. Besides, heavy rush was seen near pushcarts selling Rakhis at Gate Bazaar, Military Lane and Ayodhya Nagar.

Surprisingly, as people violated the Covid-19 guidelines with impunity, there were no administrative or police officials to control the crowd.“It seems the virus will live with us forever. So why miss out on the festivities of the auspicious Rakhi Purnima? There was a rush today due to the cloudy weather as people were in a hurry to buy Rakhis before the rains played a spoilsport,” said Biswanath Malana and Rajesh Panda, who had come to Annapurna Bazaar Chowk to buy Rakhis.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases continued to climb steadily in the district as 320 more persons tested positive in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 10,992 in Ganjam. The new cases include 26 frontline workers, five with travel history and active contacts.

Besides, four more deaths were also reported from the district. The victims include a 57-year-old male, two females aged 94 and 45 years as well as a 5-year-old boy. Ganjam has so far reported 103 Covid-19 deaths. Of the total positive cases in the district, 7,524 have recovered.

On the other hand, the district administration has decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions in Ganjam till end of this month in view of the surging cases.Collector Vijay Kulange said all possible steps are being taken to treat the infected persons. Apart from the Tata Covid hospital, the district has three dedicated Covid health centres with a combined bed strength of 600 of which 157 are occupied now. Of 520 beds in three dedicated Covid homes in the district, 179 have been occupied.

Similarly, nine Covid care centres in the district have 2,524 beds of which 306 are occupied. Of the 5,926 beds in 496 Covid care homes in Ganjam, 484 beds have been occupied.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rakhi rush covid 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp