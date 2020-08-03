Rakhi rush in Berhampur as COVID-19 surge continues

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Though Ganjam district continues to reel under mounting coronavirus cases and deaths, people of Berhampur seem to have learnt no lesson from the pandemic. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival, hundreds were seen thronging makeshift Rakhi stalls in Berhampur defying social distancing norm on Sunday.

The maximum crowd was witnessed at stalls at Annapurna Bazaar, Bada Bazaar, Bijipur, Hillpatana and Engineering School Road. Besides, heavy rush was seen near pushcarts selling Rakhis at Gate Bazaar, Military Lane and Ayodhya Nagar.

Surprisingly, as people violated the Covid-19 guidelines with impunity, there were no administrative or police officials to control the crowd.“It seems the virus will live with us forever. So why miss out on the festivities of the auspicious Rakhi Purnima? There was a rush today due to the cloudy weather as people were in a hurry to buy Rakhis before the rains played a spoilsport,” said Biswanath Malana and Rajesh Panda, who had come to Annapurna Bazaar Chowk to buy Rakhis.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases continued to climb steadily in the district as 320 more persons tested positive in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 10,992 in Ganjam. The new cases include 26 frontline workers, five with travel history and active contacts.

Besides, four more deaths were also reported from the district. The victims include a 57-year-old male, two females aged 94 and 45 years as well as a 5-year-old boy. Ganjam has so far reported 103 Covid-19 deaths. Of the total positive cases in the district, 7,524 have recovered.

On the other hand, the district administration has decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions in Ganjam till end of this month in view of the surging cases.Collector Vijay Kulange said all possible steps are being taken to treat the infected persons. Apart from the Tata Covid hospital, the district has three dedicated Covid health centres with a combined bed strength of 600 of which 157 are occupied now. Of 520 beds in three dedicated Covid homes in the district, 179 have been occupied.

Similarly, nine Covid care centres in the district have 2,524 beds of which 306 are occupied. Of the 5,926 beds in 496 Covid care homes in Ganjam, 484 beds have been occupied.