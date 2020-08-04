Containment worry for Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: WITH over 65 per cent Covid-19 cases in Koraput detected from containment zones, blatant breach of safety guidelines by people has emerged as a serious concern for the district administration.

As cases continue to shoot up, locals are sneaking in and out from barricaded zones and roaming about in open violation of prescribed restrictions risking lives of people from outside the containment zones.

Although the district administration has blocked streets, village roads after detection of fresh cases to check spread, cases are on the rise due to non-adherence of norms by people from containment zones.

What’s worrying is that the under-staffed administration is ill-equipped to guard the containment zones. Mobile patrol parties visit the areas but for a short window which allows locals to take advantage.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the highest single-day spike of 97 cases was detected in the district and 58 of the cases were from the containment zones. The trend has been similar since the last few days. The new cases include nine frontline workers - four anganwadi workers and five healthcare personnel.

The highest number of infected cases were reported from Jeypore municipality (48) followed by Boipariguda (14), Koraput municipality (8), Bandhugaon (6), Semiliguda (5), four each in Jeypore and Koraput blocks, Laxmipur block (3) and one each in Nandapur and Potangi blocks.