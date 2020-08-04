COVID-19 claims 12 more lives in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State witnessed 12 more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 248 while 1,384 persons were found infected on the day. The Health and Family Welfare Department said the new fatalities included four from worst-hit Ganjam district, three from Rayagada, two from Gajapati and one each from Kalahandi, Khurda and Malkangiri.

A 48-year-old man suffering from diabetes, a 54-year-old man and 54-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment in the Ganjam district, officials said and added that another 48-year-old woman infected with the virus, died due to cerebrovascular accident. In Rayagada, a 70-year-old man who was also suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; a 64-year-old man also suffering from diabetes, hypertension, morbid obesity and a 61 year-old-man died due to Covid-19. Two men aged 34 and 48 suffering from hepatitis-B and diabetes respectively also succumbed.

Besides, a 63-year-old man from Khurda suffering from hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease; a 66-year-old man from Kalahandi, suffering from diabetes and hypertension and an 85-year-old man from Malkangiri district with chronic kidney disease also died. The new 1,384 Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours included 873 persons in quarantine and 522 local contacts. With this, the total number of active cases in the State has increased to 21,954. The highest number of 331 cases were reported from Ganjam followed by 211 in Khurda and 97 in Koraput. Health department data suggests, a total 5, 56,588 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the State so far.