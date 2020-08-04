Ghost story: 8,000 beneficiaries of food ration vanish during pandemic in Odisha

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Covid-19 pandemic seems to have exposed the gross irregularities in the public distribution system (PDS) in Cuttack district as there is no whereabouts of 8,968 beneficiaries selected under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). These ‘ghost’ beneficiaries were lifting ration since the implementation of NFSA in November, 2015. But neither did they lift their advance ration nor collected the financial assistance of Rs 1000 sanctioned in view of the pandemic.

Along with the quota of quintals of rice and wheat, a sum of Rs 89.68 lakh sanctioned as financial assistance for families of these beneficiaries are lying undistributed at different blocks. As beneficiaries do not turn up to lift their provisions and receive financial assistance, district Civil Supply Officer (CSO) Amar Mohapatra has now asked the BDOs to submit utilisation certificates (UCs) and return the undistributed ration and funds as soon as possible. Sources said over 17 lakh individuals from 4,99,647 poor families have been availing the benefit of the subsidised food grains under NFSA and SFSS in Cuttack district.

Considering the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the State Government had provided three months’ advance ration and Rs 1,000 financial assistance for distribution among all PDS beneficiaries. While 4,90,679 beneficiaries have availed the benefits, the rest 8,968 did not turn up to lift their ration quota.

The district Civil Supply Officials, clueless about these beneficiaries, are yet to initiate a probe into the matter. Contacted, Mohapatra said, “Some of the BDOs have already submitted the UCs and refunded undistributed ration and money. Others will comply within a two/three days. After receiving the UCs, we will verify the matter.”