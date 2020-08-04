Malls to open in Steel City

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Monday allowed shopping malls to function in the city with certain restrictions.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued by RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida in this regard. As per the SOP, food courts, gaming and other entertainment activities will not be allowed inside the malls. Besides, visitors will need to maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Installation of ‘Aarogya Setu’ app is mandatory for all customers who will be allowed to enter the facilities after thermal screening.

Elderly employees along with pregnant women will be protected from direct exposure to public. There will be separate entry and exit points for them.