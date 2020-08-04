Not enough tests in rural areas of Odisha: Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS there is no sign of abatement of the coronavirus pandemic in the hotspot districts of the State, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Monday alleged that adequate number of tests are not being done particularly in the rural areas. Stating that the situation in Ganjam has become alarming, the OPCC president alleged that even now many Covid-19 patients are dying without getting any medical care. Though there are mobile vehicles for testing, these are not going to rural areas.

As a result of this, many Covid-19 cases are not being detected, he said. Patnaik said there are largescale mismanagement in Covid hospitals and Covid Care Homes. Alleging that many patients are being released before recovery, he said this has led to spurt in local cases. The OPCC president also criticised the manner in which Government handled the migrant issue. Claiming that about 2.2 lakh migrants returned to Odisha after lockdown, Patnaik said they now want to get back to their places of work as Government failed to create any alternative livelihood options for them. Patnaik said Government is yet to distribute free ration for April to June at many places. Besides, many of the migrants have not received the incentive of `2000 after completing quarantine, he said.