STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Not enough tests in rural areas of Odisha: Congress

As a result of this, many Covid-19 cases are not being detected, he said. Patnaik said there are largescale mismanagement in Covid hospitals and Covid Care Homes.

Published: 04th August 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS there is no sign of abatement of the coronavirus pandemic in the hotspot districts of the State, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik on Monday alleged that adequate number of tests are not being done particularly in the rural areas. Stating that the situation in Ganjam has become alarming, the OPCC president alleged that even now many Covid-19 patients are dying without getting any medical care. Though there are mobile vehicles for testing, these are not going to rural areas.

As a result of this, many Covid-19 cases are not being detected, he said. Patnaik said there are largescale mismanagement in Covid hospitals and Covid Care Homes. Alleging that many patients are being released before recovery, he said this has led to spurt in local cases. The OPCC president also criticised the manner in which Government handled the migrant issue. Claiming that about 2.2 lakh migrants returned to Odisha after lockdown, Patnaik said they now want to get back to their places of work as Government failed to create any alternative livelihood options for them. Patnaik said Government is yet to distribute free ration for April to June at many places. Besides, many of the migrants have not received the incentive of `2000 after completing quarantine, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha rural testing COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp