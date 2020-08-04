STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government effects reshuffle, shifts Khurda Collector

Keerthi Vasan V has been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in-charge of Covid- 19 management in Ganjam district after completion of Phase-11 training.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a minor reshuffle, the Odisha Government on Monday shifted the Collector of Khurda district in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and posted two IAS officials to Ganjam and Gajapati district to be in-charge of Covid-19 management.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Pension Grievance department, Khurda Collector Sitansu Kumar Rout has been posted as Additional Commissioner (consolidation and settlement) at Berhampur. Additional Secretary in the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Class Welfare department Sanat Kumar Mohanty has been posted as the Collector in Rout’s place.

Keerthi Vasan V has been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in-charge of Covid- 19 management in Ganjam district after completion of Phase-11 training. Similarly, J Sonal has been posted as OSD in Gajapati district. Subhankar Mohapatra and Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash have been posted as Sub-Collector of Balliguda in Kandhamal district and Sambalpur respectively after training.

