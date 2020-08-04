STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government rethink, no dine-in at restaurants till August 31

Under Unlock 3 guidelines, restaurants were allowed to open from Aug 1

Published: 04th August 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurants

Customers dining at a restaurant. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three days after allowing restaurants to open with in-house dining services under Unlock 3, the State Government on Monday went back on its decision and prohibited them again in view of the heavy rush of people defying Covid-19 safety protocols. Initially in the Unlock 3 guidelines, restaurants were allowed to open from August 1. On the basis of the order, some restaurants and hotels had opened up their in-house dining services from Monday. But, they witnessed a heavy rush of people compromising all safety protocols including physical distancing. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the Government took note of the situation, which has a potential to derail the Covid1-9 prevention efforts, and decided to prohibit the in-house dining services. “The Government has partially amended the guidelines,” he said.

The Government, however, maintained that restaurant service in hotels will be open for in-house guests and operate as per the SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The order said restaurants and hotels are permitted to operate for home delivery/ takeaways of food. “Dhabas along national and state highways/ major roads will be allowed for takeaways only,” the order said. The modified order will come into effect from August 4. The guideline issued by the Government on July 31 had said there will be no restriction on activities and movement of goods and personnel related to economic and livelihood activities including shops and establishments dealing with agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy and allied activities, mining and industries, construction work and service sector units. There was no restriction on operation of restaurants. The July 31 guidelines issued by the Government had also created confusion among the hoteliers.

Without mentioning restaurants and hotels, the guidelines said there will be no restrictions on activities of service sector units. Many hotel owners did not have clear idea about the future course of action till the revised guidelines were issued by the Government. However, some had opened their restaurants on Monday after the weekend shutdown. Hotels and restaurants have been closed since March 25 when lockdown was imposed on the entire country to contain the pandemic. Already reeling under severe losses due to their closure for four months now, the decision will have a crippling effect on revival of the hotel industry, they stated.

New Protocols
● Restaurant service in hotels will only open for in-house guests and operate as per the SOP issued by Health Ministry
● Restaurants and hotels are permitted to operate for home delivery/takeaways of food
● Dhabas along NHs can offer takeaways

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha lockdown Odisha dine in restaurants
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp