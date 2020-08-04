Odisha government rethink, no dine-in at restaurants till August 31

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three days after allowing restaurants to open with in-house dining services under Unlock 3, the State Government on Monday went back on its decision and prohibited them again in view of the heavy rush of people defying Covid-19 safety protocols. Initially in the Unlock 3 guidelines, restaurants were allowed to open from August 1. On the basis of the order, some restaurants and hotels had opened up their in-house dining services from Monday. But, they witnessed a heavy rush of people compromising all safety protocols including physical distancing. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the Government took note of the situation, which has a potential to derail the Covid1-9 prevention efforts, and decided to prohibit the in-house dining services. “The Government has partially amended the guidelines,” he said.

The Government, however, maintained that restaurant service in hotels will be open for in-house guests and operate as per the SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The order said restaurants and hotels are permitted to operate for home delivery/ takeaways of food. “Dhabas along national and state highways/ major roads will be allowed for takeaways only,” the order said. The modified order will come into effect from August 4. The guideline issued by the Government on July 31 had said there will be no restriction on activities and movement of goods and personnel related to economic and livelihood activities including shops and establishments dealing with agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy and allied activities, mining and industries, construction work and service sector units. There was no restriction on operation of restaurants. The July 31 guidelines issued by the Government had also created confusion among the hoteliers.

Without mentioning restaurants and hotels, the guidelines said there will be no restrictions on activities of service sector units. Many hotel owners did not have clear idea about the future course of action till the revised guidelines were issued by the Government. However, some had opened their restaurants on Monday after the weekend shutdown. Hotels and restaurants have been closed since March 25 when lockdown was imposed on the entire country to contain the pandemic. Already reeling under severe losses due to their closure for four months now, the decision will have a crippling effect on revival of the hotel industry, they stated.

