13 persons in Odisha take part in cremation, quarantined

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Jagatsinghpur district administration has put 13 persons of Baramundali, a village in Balikuda block, under quarantine after they took part in cremation of a 65-year-old man who died in a private hospital on Monday.

The 65-year-old was reportedly suffering from cardiac problems and admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on July 23. He was advised surgery but before the procedure could take place, he passed away.

After his body reached Baramunduli, family members went to the local burial ground for cremation. Soon after, a medical team - led by Balikuda IIC Sarbeswar Behera - reached the spot and directed them to cremate the body as per Covid-19 rules.

The family members said the deceased had no symptoms akin to coronavirus and probably died due to cardiac arrest but they were instructed to adhere to the norms which they did.

As villagers were in panic over suspicion that the deceased may have been infected, Sasank Sekhar Lenka, an officer on special Covid-19 duty, clarified that Health department has not yet ascertained the cause of death. “Till the cause of death is established, Covid rules must be followed as a pre-emptive measure for safety of family members and villagers,” he said.

Balikuda BDO Kalyan Saurav Dash informed that all 13 persons who cremated the body have been shifted to a temporary medical camp for a 14-day quarantine period.