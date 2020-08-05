STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

13 persons in Odisha take part in cremation, quarantined

Balikuda BDO Kalyan Saurav Dash informed that all 13 persons who cremated the body have been shifted to a temporary medical camp for a 14-day quarantine period.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers and family members in personal protective suits move the body of a man who died of Covid 19 for cremation in New Delhi on Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

Health workers and family members in personal protective suits move the body of a man who died of Covid 19 for cremation. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Jagatsinghpur district administration has put 13 persons of Baramundali, a village in Balikuda block, under quarantine after they took part in cremation of a 65-year-old man who died in a private hospital on Monday.

The 65-year-old was reportedly suffering from cardiac problems and admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on July 23. He was advised surgery but before the procedure could take place, he passed away.

After his body reached Baramunduli, family members went to the local burial ground for cremation. Soon after, a medical team - led by Balikuda IIC Sarbeswar Behera - reached the spot and directed them to cremate the body as per Covid-19 rules.

The family members said the deceased had no symptoms akin to coronavirus and probably died due to cardiac arrest but they were instructed to adhere to the norms which they did.

As villagers were in panic over suspicion that the deceased may have been infected, Sasank Sekhar Lenka, an officer on special Covid-19 duty, clarified that Health department has not yet ascertained the cause of death. “Till the cause of death is established, Covid rules must be followed as a pre-emptive measure for safety of family members and villagers,” he said.

Balikuda BDO Kalyan Saurav Dash informed that all 13 persons who cremated the body have been shifted to a temporary medical camp for a 14-day quarantine period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Baramundali COVID 19 odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp