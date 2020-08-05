Cops bid farewell to fallen Covid Warrior

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: ASI Sibaram Das of Tarasing police station in Bhanjanagar, who succumbed to Covid-19, was bid farewell with a guard of honour on Tuesday.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy and other senior officers paid their tributes to the Covid warrior at Tarasing before his body was shifted to Berhampur for cremation. Last week, all staff of Tarasing police station were tested for the virus of whom eight were found positive. They were shifted to Bhanjanagar Covid care centre where Das breathed his last on Monday night. Four police personnel (two ASIs, one constable and a home guard) have died on the line of duty in the district till now.

Meanwhile, coronavirus claimed six more lives in the district on the day. The deceased include four males aged 40,46,50 and 60. All of them were suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Besides, a 75-year-old female, suffering from diabetes and hypertension and another woman aged 60, suffering from chronic kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension too died of the disease.

Besides, as many as 288 fresh positive cases were detected in the district on the day taking the tally to 11,611. Of them, 25 are Covid warriors, three have travel history and the rest are active contact cases.

In a bid to make health services available for people at their doorsteps, five mobile health centres (MHCs) were flagged off by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange at Chhatrapur. The MHCs, donated by Tata Steel SEZ, are equipped with oxygen cylinders and will be managed by the district administration. While two of the MHCs are meant for use in Berhampur, Bhanjanagar and Chhatrapur, the rest will be kept under the disposal of Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

At present, 89 ambulances have been pressed into service at panchayats across the district. Besides, 33 ambulances equipped with oxygen cylinders and 11 to be used as hearse vehicles have been deputed in different parts of the district.