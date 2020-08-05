STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cops bid farewell to fallen Covid Warrior

Besides, as many as 288 fresh positive cases were detected in the district on the day taking the tally to 11,611.

Published: 05th August 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Officers and policemen giving guard of honour to ASI Sibaram Das on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: ASI Sibaram Das of Tarasing police station in Bhanjanagar, who succumbed to Covid-19, was bid farewell with a guard of honour on Tuesday.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy and other senior officers paid their tributes to the Covid warrior at Tarasing before his body was shifted to Berhampur for cremation. Last week, all staff of Tarasing police station were tested for the virus of whom eight were found positive. They were shifted to Bhanjanagar Covid care centre where Das breathed his last on Monday night. Four police personnel (two ASIs, one constable and a home guard) have died on the line of duty in the district till now.

Meanwhile, coronavirus claimed six more lives in the district on the day. The deceased include four males aged 40,46,50 and 60. All of them were suffering from diabetes and hypertension. Besides, a 75-year-old female, suffering from diabetes and hypertension and another woman aged 60, suffering from chronic kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension too died of the disease.

Besides, as many as 288 fresh positive cases were detected in the district on the day taking the tally to 11,611. Of them, 25 are Covid warriors, three have travel history and the rest are active contact cases.
In a bid to make health services available for people at their doorsteps, five mobile health centres (MHCs) were flagged off by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange at Chhatrapur. The MHCs, donated by Tata Steel SEZ, are equipped with oxygen cylinders and will be managed by the district administration. While two of the MHCs are meant for use in Berhampur, Bhanjanagar and Chhatrapur, the rest will be kept under the disposal of Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

At present, 89 ambulances have been pressed into service at panchayats across the district. Besides, 33 ambulances equipped with oxygen cylinders and 11 to be used as hearse vehicles have been deputed in different parts of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp