COVID-19 infected woman dies in Odisha, family cries negligence

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Days after family members of an infected patient undergoing treatment at Tata Covid hospital here were informed about his death five days after he succumbed to the virus, a similar case was reported from Badakusasthali village in Rangeilunda block on Tuesday.

The family of a 62-year-old woman was told she tested positive for Covid-19, hours after her death at the City hospital here. The woman, suffering from fever, was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here last week and discharged after two days. But she fell ill again and was admitted to the City hospital on August 1 where her swab samples were collected for Covid-19 test. She again became stable after two days and was discharged.

After returning home, she stayed with members of her family and also came in contact with a few neighbours. She complained of difficulty in breathing and as her family members were preparing to take her to the hospital, she died. However, the deceased’s family was in for a shock as the health officials informed them that she had tested positive for the virus.

The woman’s family members, who were given PPE kits by the local administration for her burial, alleged she died due to medical negligence. They said had the woman been kept at the hospital for a few more days, she would have recovered. Those who had come in contact with the woman are now in panic and have isolated themselves at home.