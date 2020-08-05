STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No substitute for hard work: Vedbhushan on securing 195th rank in Civil Services exam

The 26-year-old youth said he had cleared the Civil Services examinations in his first attempt in 2017 by securing 293rd rank.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bringing laurels to Bargarh district, local lad Vedbhushan secured the 195th rank in the UPSC Civil Services examinations, results of which were declared on Tuesday. The 26-year-old youth said he had cleared the Civil Services examinations in his first attempt in 2017 by securing 293rd rank. He joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) training but took leave for one year to prepare for the IAS.

A native of Dungripali in Jharbandh block, Vedbhushan prepared at home and studied for around six to seven hours every day.

Attributing his success to his family members, friends and well-wishers, he said there is no substitute of hard work and determination. “Aspirants should keep making consistent efforts and work hard to achieve their goal,” he said. Vedbhusan completed BSc in Physics from Ravenshaw University and did his Masters from Pondicherry University.

His father Somadatta is a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya at Burla. His mother Surabhi is also a teacher in Chakuli Farm Primary School in Bargarh.

