Odisha recovery surpasses new COVID-19 cases

BHUBANESWAR: IN the biggest single day recovery, as many as 1409 Covid-19 patients from 28 districts were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday when the State detected 1384 new cases. For the second time since Covid outbreak, the number of recoveries was more than that of new cases.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, highest 258 patients from Ganjam recovered, followed by 218 from Khurda, 128 from Rayagada, 122 from Sundargarh, 212 from Puri, 120 from Gajapati, 84 from Koraput, 68 from Cuttack and 58 from Balasore. With this, the rate of recovery improved to 65 pc from 61 pc.

On Monday, 1119 patients had recovered. After the total recovery of 24,483 patients, the number of active cases came down to 12,940. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has hailed healthcare professionals and Covid warriors, who have been leaving no stone unturned to save precious lives.

“With 1409 recoveries in a single day, Odisha achieves a new milestone in the fight against Covid- 19. It could be possible due to the determination and hard work of all Covid warriors,” he said. Of the 1384 fresh cases spread across 28 districts, 889 were in quarantine and 495 local contacts.

The number of positive cases rose to 37,681. Ganjam, Khurda and Cuttack continued to be worst hist with 288, 201 and 121 cases respectively. Among other districts, 82 infections were found in Sambalpur, 66 from Keonjhar, 64 from Sundargarh, 62 from Kandhamal and 51 from Dhenkanal. New clusters in Sambalpur, Kandhamal and Dhankanal, which were relatively better placed, have added to the woes. With the detection of more symptomatic cases, the fatality is also on the rise. With 10 more patients succumbing during treatment, the death toll rose to 258.