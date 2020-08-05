STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to pray for COVID-19 warriors on August 5

After recital of ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ in May, CM now urges Odias to join him in a silent prayer to honour sacrifice of frontline workers.

Published: 05th August 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested people of Odisha to join him in a silent prayer at 6 pm on Wednesday to honour and commemorate the sacrifice of Covid warriors. “To honour and commemorate the supreme sacrifice of our Covid warriors, I will lead a silent prayer in their memory. I appeal to my 4.5 crore sisters and brothers of Odisha to join this silent prayer at 6 pm tomorrow,” the Chief Minister said in a message to people.

Naveen said this will be followed by an oath-taking that will remind all to act responsibly and strictly follow the Covid guidelines to keep themselves and their families safe.“The best way to honour the sacrifice of all our Covid warriors is to support and cooperate with them and do our bit in the war against Covid.”

Stating that Odisha is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic for the last five months in the best possible manner, the Chief Minister said the fatality rate in the State at 0.57 per cent is one of the lowest in the country. “Tomorrow Odisha will cross 25,000 recoveries. This is a momentous occasion in our fight against the Covid pandemic.

Together we have been able to save more lives than in other parts of the country,” he said. This, Naveen said, would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of thousands of Covid warriors who are working round the clock. “They have sacrificed hugely to keep the rest of us safe. Some have also sacrificed their lives in this deadly fight,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State at a high-level meeting through video conference. He asked officials to ensure that families of deceased Covid warriors do not face any problem in getting their dues and said any laxity in this regard will not be tolerated. “The Minister and the department which employed the frontline workers will remain responsible for this,” he said. Besides, the Chief Minister said attention should be paid to the treatment and service rendered to the patients in Covid hospitals and Covid Care Homes. He asked officials to bring improvement in the ambulance service and observers to different districts to act in coordination with the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Naveen Patnaik COVID warrior COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp