Odisha to pray for COVID-19 warriors on August 5

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested people of Odisha to join him in a silent prayer at 6 pm on Wednesday to honour and commemorate the sacrifice of Covid warriors. “To honour and commemorate the supreme sacrifice of our Covid warriors, I will lead a silent prayer in their memory. I appeal to my 4.5 crore sisters and brothers of Odisha to join this silent prayer at 6 pm tomorrow,” the Chief Minister said in a message to people.

Naveen said this will be followed by an oath-taking that will remind all to act responsibly and strictly follow the Covid guidelines to keep themselves and their families safe.“The best way to honour the sacrifice of all our Covid warriors is to support and cooperate with them and do our bit in the war against Covid.”

Stating that Odisha is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic for the last five months in the best possible manner, the Chief Minister said the fatality rate in the State at 0.57 per cent is one of the lowest in the country. “Tomorrow Odisha will cross 25,000 recoveries. This is a momentous occasion in our fight against the Covid pandemic.

Together we have been able to save more lives than in other parts of the country,” he said. This, Naveen said, would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of thousands of Covid warriors who are working round the clock. “They have sacrificed hugely to keep the rest of us safe. Some have also sacrificed their lives in this deadly fight,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the State at a high-level meeting through video conference. He asked officials to ensure that families of deceased Covid warriors do not face any problem in getting their dues and said any laxity in this regard will not be tolerated. “The Minister and the department which employed the frontline workers will remain responsible for this,” he said. Besides, the Chief Minister said attention should be paid to the treatment and service rendered to the patients in Covid hospitals and Covid Care Homes. He asked officials to bring improvement in the ambulance service and observers to different districts to act in coordination with the officials.