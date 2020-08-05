Street food vendors in Odisha allowed takeaways only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Odisha government banned dine-in service in hotel and restaurants in the State during Unlock 3 in August, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued an order asking tea and tiffin centers, juice stalls and the roadside food joints, vans and kiosks serving gupchup, chaat and dishes to stick to takeaways only.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that order will remain in effect till August 31. The civic body as per the government order has also allowing restaurant service in hotels open for in-house guests with adherence to SOP issued by the Health Ministry.

The restaurants and hotels have also been permitted to operate only for home delivery and takeaways of food. Besides, dhabas along the National and State Highways/major roads are permitted for takeaway only.