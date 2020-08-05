STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UPSC Results: IRTS not enough for this Odisha native, Nawal will be IAS

He had earlier secured 350th rank in UPSC and joined IRTS.

Nawal did his matriculation from Lion’s Public School in Kanatbanji and after Plus Two, he went to Raipur to pursue Chartered accountancy for four years.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) was not what Nawal Kishore aspired for. He had always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. His dream came on Tuesday after he secured an All India Rank of 125 in the UPSC Civil Services examinations, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Nawal did his matriculation from Lion’s Public School in Kanatbanji and after Plus Two, he went to Raipur to pursue Chartered accountancy for four years. He spent three years in the National Capital preparing for IAS examinations.

He had earlier secured 350th rank in UPSC and joined IRTS. Talking to media persons, Nawal said, “I have got an opportunity to serve the people and will do my best to sincerely perform my duties. My focus will be on improving the condition of the poor and downtrodden.” Nawal is the son of Daluram and Babita Jain.

