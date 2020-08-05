UPSC Results: Om Prasad was on Ganjam duty when the news broke

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Om Prasad Mohanty was sitting inside the Revenue and Disaster Management wing of Ganjam district on Tuesday when he got the good news. The 29-year-old from Rasarashikapur in Athagarh had cracked Odisha Civil Service Examination 2018 by securing the 48th rank and enrolled into Odisha Revenue Service.

He had proceeded to Ganjam to join as a Trainee Reserve Officer when he came to know he has cracked the civil services and secured 715th rank.

A BTech in Mechanical Engineering, he developed symptoms of cold and cough and was compelled to return home to remain in home quarantine. “The letter from UPSC will take time. Before that, I am determined to join back my duty after 20 days of quarantine,” he added.