UPSC Results: Strong will took Odisha's Kumar Biswaranjan to success

BHUBANESWAR: Odds are nothing when the will to succeed is unwavering. Kumar Biswaranjan, whose parents run a small garment business in the State Capital, has shown that. Biswaranjan has cleared the UPSC Civil Service Exams and secured the 182nd rank.

An IITGuwahati pass-out, he had cracked the Civil Services two years back with 391st rank and joined the Indian Railway Accounts Service. He, however, decided to take a break from the Central Services and started his preparations again to secure a better rank. His mother Minati has a tailor shop and farther Benudhar Bhol is a small garment trader.

The family lives in a rented accommodation in Niladri Vihar of the city. Biswaranjan’s younger brother completed his BTech recently. “Given the condition and status of our family, it wouldn’t have been possible for him (Biswaranjan) to crack the exam without strong determination and hard work,” said an overjoyed Benudhar.

Biswaranjan said that the journey was long and not easy as the exam itself continues for a year. He, however, said that it wasn’t impossible. “This is a platform where one gets the scope to work more and impact lives of a large number of people in a positive manner,” he said.

He said administrative service would be his first preference and Biswaranjan wishes to work in Odisha.

His second preference would be IRS. “I have a great desire to see India as a world leader in technology. I also want to work in the skill sector which can benefit from the demographic dividend,” he said.