UPSC Results: Tehsildar from Odisha makes it in sixth attempt

The 28-year-old tehsildar secured an All India Rank of 567 in the examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Manas Ranjan Sahu

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The responsibilities and rigourous official work that come with the post of tehsildar did not deter Manas Ranjan Sahu from pursuing his goal of cracking the UPSC Civil Services examinations. The 28-year-old tehsildar secured an All India Rank of 567 in the examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

A native of Jareikela village of Bisra block in Sundargarh district, Manas had secured the 4th rank in Odisha Civil Services examination in 2017. The OAS posting gave him a lot of confidence as he finally cleared the IAS examination in his sixth attempt and two interviews.

Manas completed his schooling from Deepika English Medium School at Rourkela and did his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Delhi. His father Mahendra Sahu is into fly-ash business while mother Indu is former chairperson of Bisra panchayat samiti.

His brother Rajat runs an LPG cylinder agency. “My preparation for OPSC helped me significantly for the UPSC exams. Being in the administrative service boosted my confidence and my seniors and OAS colleagues also supported me. Besides, my family was the first pillar of strength,” Manas said and added that he used to study for three-four hours daily.

He is hopeful of getting into IPS or IRS which would give him the opportunity to make a positive impact at the grassroots level.

