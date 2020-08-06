Captured eight feet crocodile released in Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A crocodile, captured by residents of Indupur village from Birupa river, was released by personnel of the Forest department in Patasala river within Bhitarkanika National Park on Wednesday.

The eight-feet long crocodile had killed several goats and pigs on the banks of the river. On Monday, the villagers tied a pig near a water channel to use it as a bait to lure the reptile. As it entered the water channel from the river to catch the pig, the villagers caught it in a fishing net.

The forest officials then rushed to the spot and tied the reptile with a rope before putting it in a net. The villagers wondered how a giant crocodile managed to enter the river, around 50 km from the park. “We suspect it was carried away by high tide and entered the river,” said a local Amar Sahoo. Nalinikanta Das, who was involved in the capture of the crocodile, said it was big enough to swallow a man all at once.

“The crocodile had strayed into Birupa river at Indupur, around 50 km from Bhitarkanika National Park during the breeding season,” said Bhitarkanika National Park DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash.

He said the reptile, which did not attack any human beings and was not injured during its capture, was released safely in Patasala river within the park. The villagers have been advised by the Forest department to use rivers and ponds carefully and erect barricades on the banks of the water bodies. The department has erected 40 wooden and bamboo barricades in the rivers and ponds around the park to prevent crocodiles from attacking anyone.