STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Captured eight feet crocodile released in Bhitarkanika

A crocodile, captured by residents of Indupur village from Birupa river, was released by personnel of the Forest department in Patasala river within Bhitarkanika National Park on Wednesday.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

The crocodile being carried by forest personnel in a vehicle on Wednesday

The crocodile being carried by forest personnel in a vehicle on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A crocodile, captured by residents of Indupur village from Birupa river, was released by personnel of the Forest department in Patasala river within Bhitarkanika National Park on Wednesday.

The eight-feet long crocodile had killed several goats and pigs on the banks of the river. On Monday, the villagers tied a pig near a water channel to use it as a bait to lure the reptile. As it entered the water channel from the river to catch the pig, the villagers caught it in a fishing net.

The forest officials then rushed to the spot and tied the reptile with a rope before putting it in a net. The villagers wondered how a giant crocodile managed to enter the river, around 50 km from the park. “We suspect it was carried away by high tide and entered the river,” said a local Amar Sahoo. Nalinikanta Das, who was involved in the capture of the crocodile, said it was big enough to swallow a man all at once.

“The crocodile had strayed into Birupa river at Indupur, around 50 km from Bhitarkanika National Park during the breeding season,” said Bhitarkanika National Park DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash.

He said the reptile, which did not attack any human beings and was not injured during its capture, was released safely in Patasala river within the park. The villagers have been advised by the Forest department to use rivers and ponds carefully and erect barricades on the banks of the water bodies. The department has erected 40 wooden and bamboo barricades in the rivers and ponds around the park to prevent crocodiles from attacking anyone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha crocodile Odisha Indupur village
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp